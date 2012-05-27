By Tony Jimenez
| VIRGINIA WATER, England
Ernie Els has apologised for his expletive-laden outburst about
the softness of the greens in the PGA Championship at Wentworth,
European Tour officials said on Sunday.
The 42-year-old South African hit out at tour organisers and
the West Course green-keeping staff on Saturday for not taking
the bite out of the course during a third round when gusts of up
to 40-kph wind sent scores soaring.
Former world number one Els complained that insufficient
water had been applied to the putting surfaces and sprinkled his
tirade with the occasional swear word.
"Ernie asked to see me this morning and apologised for his
intemperate language following the conclusion of his round
yesterday," the tour's chief executive George O'Grady said in a
statement.
"He stated he had already apologised to all the individuals
concerned and offered a substantial donation to the European
Tour Benevolent Trust which I accepted. The European Tour now
consider this matter closed."
