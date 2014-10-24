Oct 24 Peter Whiteford's battle to secure his European Tour card could not affect his game as the 34-year-old Scot fired a six-under-par 66 to grab a one-shot halfway stage lead at the Perth International on Friday.

With the top 111 players on the order of merit on Sunday confirmed to keep their cards for next season, Whiteford, currently 149th, needs at least a top-two finish in Perth.

He took a firm step forward towards doing that by matching his first-round score to get to 12-under, one shot ahead of overnight joint leader Thorbjorn Olesen, who carded a 69.

Starting on the back nine, Whiteford made the turn on 35 and then scorched the course with three more birdies and an eagle on the seventh.

"I played great and felt like I got what I deserved -- it's not often you say that in golf," Whiteford, who has had just one top 10 finish this season, said. "You're always thinking you could've done better, but that eagle made me feel a lot better.

"This week it's no holds barred -- win or bust. I'm very nervous, there's no doubt about that. I've got to just keep attacking.

"I don't want to go back to school -- nobody does -- but I get what I deserve in this game, and I've been awful all year. It's nice that the form is coming back later on in the year."

Sihwan Kim of South Korea, who is also fighting to save his Tour card, was third on 10-under after carding a 68.

England's James Morrison matched Olesen and John Wade's Lake Karrinyup course record with a 63 to lie tied fourth with David Drysdale of Scotland.

The 24-year-old Olesen mixed four birdies with his first bogey of the week coming at the 18th hole.

"It's always tough to come back after a great round," said Olesen. "To shoot another good round is tough. I felt like I played solid out there and gave myself a lot of chances for birdie, especially on the front nine.

"I had a few lip-outs, but the pins were a little bit trickier today and it made to a bit trickier with the putter.

"So I'm happy with the way I played; I hit a lot of greens and that's important here." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)