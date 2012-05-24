By Tony Jimenez
VIRGINIA WATER, England May 24 A new
sponsorship deal will safeguard the future of the Austrian Open
for the next three years, European Tour officials said on
Thursday.
Austrian-based affinity card company Lyoness has agreed to
back the tournament with a minimum annual prize fund of one
million euros ($1.26 million).
"We thank them and the promoters for helping to secure the
event's future and we look forward to working closely with them
to develop the tournament," tour official Keith Waters told
reporters during the PGA Championship first round at Wentworth.
The Austrian Open has been a mainstay of the tour, apart
from a one-year break in 2000, since German great Bernhard
Langer won the inaugural event in 1990.
The Diamond Country Club near Vienna has staged the
tournament for the last two years and will again be the venue
from July 25-28, the week after the 2012 British Open at Royal
Lytham.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
(Editing by Mark Meadows)