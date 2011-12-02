By Bernie McGuire
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 2 Former Ryder Cup players
Oliver Wilson and Niclas Fasth and triple European Tour winner
Nick Dougherty have lost their playing privileges for 2012.
Britons Wilson and Dougherty missed the cut on Friday at the
Hong Kong Open, the final full-field event of the season,
leaving them outside the top 115 in the order of merit who gain
tour cards.
Swede Fasth, 39, a six-times tour winner who played in the
2002 Ryder Cup team, is 132nd on the money-list and could not
improve his ranking after missing the Hong Kong event.
Wilson, 31, a member of the 2008 Ryder Cup side, loses his
tour card for the first time since joining the circuit full time
in 2005.
Dougherty, 29, who has made only one cut in a desperately
disappointing season, won the 2005 Caltex Masters in Singapore,
the 2007 Dunhill Links Championship and the 2009 BMW
International Open.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)