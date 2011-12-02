HONG KONG Dec 2 Former Ryder Cup players Oliver Wilson and Niclas Fasth and triple European Tour winner Nick Dougherty have lost their playing privileges for 2012.

Britons Wilson and Dougherty missed the cut on Friday at the Hong Kong Open, the final full-field event of the season, leaving them outside the top 115 in the order of merit who gain tour cards.

Swede Fasth, 39, a six-times tour winner who played in the 2002 Ryder Cup team, is 132nd on the money-list and could not improve his ranking after missing the Hong Kong event.

Wilson, 31, a member of the 2008 Ryder Cup side, loses his tour card for the first time since joining the circuit full time in 2005.

Dougherty, 29, who has made only one cut in a desperately disappointing season, won the 2005 Caltex Masters in Singapore, the 2007 Dunhill Links Championship and the 2009 BMW International Open.