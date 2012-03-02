LONDON, March 2 Former world number three
Paul Casey will make his comeback at the WGC-Cadillac
Championship in Miami next week after a snowboarding accident
late last year forced him to miss the start of the season.
The 11-times European Tour winner had a mediocre 2011 season
due mainly to a foot injury and he is itching to get back to
competitive golf.
"I'm now looking forward to getting out there and playing
again because I've really missed it," the 34-year-old Briton
told the tour's website (www.europeantour.com) on Friday.
"I had to build up a bit more stamina and a bit more
endurance which is why I had to miss the WGC-Accenture Match
Play last week," added Casey.
"But the good thing is I'm not missing any of the majors and
I'll be going into the U.S. Masters fresher than I've ever been
before," he said, referring to next month's Augusta tournament.
Casey, now ranked 25th in the world, is still chasing the
first major victory of his career.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Tony Jimenez)
