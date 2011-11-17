LONDON Nov 17 Nine months ago Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano's back was so bad he had to sit on a stool between golf shots to ease the pain but a fifth European Tour victory this week has put a spring back in the step of the relieved Spaniard.

The 31-year-old known as 'Gonzo' was in such agony during the tour's Middle East swing at the start of the year that he had to take almost six months off.

Fernandez-Castano even wondered if he would be able to walk 18 holes again but his playoff win over Filipino Juvic Pagunsan at the Singapore Open on Monday now has him dreaming of a Ryder Cup debut next year.

"I'm very happy now," he told Reuters in a telephone interview as he took a break from this week's Dunlop Phoenix Japanese Tour event in Miyazaki.

"My wife's just arrived too and I'm looking forward to a holiday in the next couple of weeks before competing at the season-ending Dubai World Championship in December."

Fernandez-Castano said his back problem first flared up at the end of 2010.

"It was especially hurting me when I stood up," he explained. "My pre-season was painful and it got worse the week before the Abu Dhabi Championship in January.

"I think I overworked a bit too much in the gym, doing weightlifting and exercises which worked the back.

"During the Middle East swing I was sitting on a stool in between shots. When I got back to Spain I tried to find out what was wrong but no one could really tell me," said Fernandez-Castano.

"Then in May I was finally told I had a degenerated disc. I had some injections in my back and only then did things start to get better."

Fernandez-Castano said he tried everything to avoid going under the surgeon's knife.

TOUGH TIMES

"For a while surgery looked as if it was going to be an option," he added. "I worried I may not be able to play golf, I wasn't sure I was going to be able to walk 18 holes again.

"Just going to church on a Sunday or walking down to the supermarket it was really painful. I couldn't stand up for longer than five or 10 minutes -- simple things were very tough like walking the dog or walking with my two kids."

The back pain has thankfully gone now and Fernandez-Castano is looking to add to his trophy collection which also includes the 2008 British Masters, 2007 Italian Open, 2006 Asian Open and 2005 Dutch Open.

"The back is perfect," he said. "It gets a little bit tight now and then especially after I've played a few weeks in a row.

"But I can walk 18 holes fine -- which was unthinkable a few months ago. I never thought it was going to that good again and I never thought I would win this season.

"My second place at the Castello Masters in Spain last month felt like a victory to me," he said with a hearty laugh.

Fernandez-Castano's Singapore triumph has lifted him to 58th in the world rankings and up to second place in the Ryder Cup European points list.

"It's a long way off but it would be a dream come true to play in the Ryder Cup especially as my countryman Jose Maria Olazabal is captain," he said.

"Olly is a good friend, he and Seve Ballesteros are the people I have admired most in golf. I can't think of a better captain but I must go step by step.

"If I make it, I make it -- if not I hope to have many more chances to play in the Ryder Cup."