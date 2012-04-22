April 22 South African Branden Grace lifted the
China Open on Sunday with a closing three-under-par 69 and
became only the second European Tour player to win three titles
in the season after coming through the qualifying school.
The 23-year-old finished 21-under to win the $3 million
event co-sanctioned by the OneAsia Tour by three shots from
defending champion Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium.
"I thought my first win was around the corner (this season).
To have three before May is literally unbelievable, but I've
been playing well so I've been feeling like I can win and I've
been giving myself opportunities," he said.
Grace not only matched the three titles Johan Edfors Of
Sweden won in 2006 after coming through qualifying school but
also became only the third South African - after Ernie Els and
Retief Goosen - to win three times in a season.
Only two players - Seve Ballesteros (1977) and Sandy Lyle
(1979) - have won three European Tour titles in a single season
at a younger age.
Grace carded four birdies against a solitary bogey in his
final round and maintained at least a two-shot cushion over
Colsaerts who also returned 69.
"I stayed really calm today. I kept hitting the ball well. I
missed a couple of shots the first couple of holes but regrouped
well and made the birdies where it counts on the par fives, and
just stayed with it from there," Grace said.
"I'm definitely here to win every week I play now."
Richard finch finished one shot behind after a final round
of 66, while fellow Briton Ian Poulter finished 10-under after
an identical card at Tianjin's Binhai Lake Golf Club.
