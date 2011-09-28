By Norman Dabell
ST ANDREWS, Sept 28 British Open champion Darren
Clarke is finding it difficult to motivate himself after his
remarkable win at Royal St George's in July.
"I've done what I've always wanted to do -- got to the top
of the mountain," Clarke told reporters on Wednesday on the eve
of the Dunhill Links Championship. "So what else can compare to
it?
"If you ask anybody if they've achieved their lifetime goal,
they'll probably tell you 'how do you keep, going and going?'
"What else is there to do? I've achieved my lifetime goal.
I've managed to win the tournament I've wanted to win from when
I first started playing golf, the biggest and best tournament in
the world.
"I've no idea how people like (Olympic five-times gold
medallist) Steve Redgrave do it, keep going for more."
The 43-year-old Northern Irishman achieved his British Open
dream at the 20th attempt.
"What else can compare to it? Winning it again would be
good," Clarke said. "I'm in every major for the next five years,
so I'm going to have more chances."
Another of Clarke's goals is to make a sixth Ryder Cup
appearance. With a huge haul of points on offer this week in the
event played with an amateur partner over three courses, St
Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, he is aware he can launch
his Ryder Cup campaign in earnest this week.
"We're playing for an awful lot of prize money this week,
Ryder Cup points and world ranking points," he said. "I would
dearly love to make the (Ryder Cup) team next year and I want to
give myself every chance I can to do that."
