Golf-Herman grabs Valspar lead, Stenson two shots back
March 9 Henrik Stenson wielded a hot putter to card a flawless seven-under-par 64 in the opening round at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Thursday.
ABU DHABI Jan 18 Former world number one Tiger Woods missed the cut after the second round of the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship on Friday.
The 37-year-old American carded a three-over 75 for a three-over tally of 147, missing the cut by one stroke. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez)
March 9 Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.
March 9 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the European Tour Indian Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in New Delhi holes played rounds -5 David Horsey (Britain) 15 -4 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 18 68 -3 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 18 69 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 16 Gregory Havret (France) 12