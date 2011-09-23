Sept 23 Twice major winner John Daly, nicknamed 'Wild Thing' for his eccentric behaviour on and off the golf course, walked off during his second round at the Austrian Open at Atzenbrugg on Friday after a rules infringement.

The American called it a day at the par-three 15th, when having completed the hole despite finding the water from the tee and throwing a club into the pond, he was summoned by an official who was concerned he had dropped the ball in the wrong place.

The official explained to Daly that he would most likely receive a two-shot penalty for the infringement, at which point the 45-year-old walked off the course. (Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, Editing by Dave Thompson; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)