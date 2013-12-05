SUN CITY, South Africa Dec 5 Brendon de Jonge played the shot of the day at a storm-curtailed Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City on Thursday, but will have to wait until Friday for it to be acknowledged by the scorers.

The burly Zimbabwean hit a wedge from just over 100 metres out to record an eagle on the ninth at the Gary Player Country Club, lofting it perfectly past the pin and watching as sharp back spin carried it back into the cup.

It took him to three under after nine holes and just two off the leader Luke Donald but De Jonge's official overnight score was still pegged at one under after eight holes because his playing partners have yet to finish the ninth.

Play was called off before U.S. Open champion Justin Rose and American Ryan Moore completed the hole as a severe thunderstorm threatened lightning and officials swiftly order the players to leave the course.

The scores are not updated until the three-ball completes the hole, said a spokesman for South Africa's Sunshine Tour, which co-sanctions the 30-man elite event with the European Tour.

De Jonge will only be credited with his eagle once the hole is completed when the field returns at 7.30am on Friday morning to finish the first round.