SINGAPORE Nov 12 A tropical downpour has suspended play at the Singapore Open for the second time in as many days before the leaders even had a chance to start their third rounds at the co-sanctioned tournament on Saturday.

Following a lengthy delay on Friday, 69 players were required to complete their second rounds on Saturday morning, where Spain's Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano finished off a stunning 10-under par 61 to move three shots clear of the field.

The threat of lightning on Saturday led officials to call players off the course at 11.50 a.m (0350 GMT) before the heavens opened 30 minutes later with rain continuing to fall and the course becoming waterlogged.

Fernandez-Castano is on 15-under par for the tournament after 36 holes with Italy's Edoardo Molinari and Briton James Morrison tied for second place on 12-under.

With the weather forecast looking poor and several of the field due to compete in the Presidents Cup in Australia next week, the reduction of the tournament to 54 holes could come into consideration if no more play is possible on Saturday.

