Golf-Leishman wins Arnold Palmer Invitational by one stroke
March 19 Australian Marc Leishman sank a long eagle putt at the par-five 16th and stormed to a one-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Sunday.
VIRGINIA WATER, England May 24 Play finally got underway at 1005 local time (0905 GMT) after heavy overnight rain caused a three-hour delay in the BMW PGA Championship third round at Wentworth on Saturday.
Denmark's Thomas Bjorn and Shane Lowry of Ireland, who share the lead on 10-under-par, are due to tee-off in a threeball with Spain's Rafa Cabrera-Bello (-6) at 1415.
Former world number ones Rory McIlroy (-5) and Luke Donald (-6) and Swede Jonas Blixt (-5), playing in the penultimate match, start at 1405. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by Patrick Johnston)
March 18 Charley Hoffman sank a 70-foot birdie at the final hole to tie Kevin Kisner for the third-round lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Saturday.