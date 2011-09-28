By Norman Dabell
ST ANDREWS, Scotland, Sept 28 World number one
Luke Donald is aiming to achieve something that no golfer has
done before - win the money list on both sides of the Atlantic
in the same season.
"It would mean a lot to lead both money lists and that's
why I will keep an eye on what everyone is doing," said the
33-year-old Briton, determined to put his FedEx Cup
disappointment behind him.
Donald just missed out on FedEx Cup honours and the
associated $10-million bonus when he finished joint third in the
season-ending Tour Championship, won by American Bill Haas, on
Sunday.
Donald replaced Webb Simpson at the top of the U.S. money
list on Sunday, with a last-ditch putt at Atlanta's East Lake.
Simpson is now just under 70,000 dollars behind Donald, with
four events to go.
The Briton's chief opponent in Europe is U.S. Open champion
Rory McIlroy, who lies second on the European money list, 1.5
million euro in arrears.
"The birdie putt I holed on the last on Sunday night was a
great boost for me and I was proud of my finish," Donald told
Reuters on the eve of the Dunhill Links Championship on
Wednesday.
"It helped my (U.S.) money-list position that bit more
because it took me past Webb."
Donald, whose wife Diane is expecting their second child in
six weeks' time, is erring on the side of caution as far as the
U.S. money list is concerned.
"Right now I'm not planning on playing another event (on the
PGA Tour). But I have to weigh up the pros and cons of trying to
win the money list, for personal reasons and in terms of needing
rest," he said.
"I'm not sure whether he's (Simpson) playing an event either
but he might be and then I'll be tempted to add one too."
Donald's task for the Race to Dubai seems easier, with a
much larger gap between him and McIlroy.
However, with nearly 600,000 euro on offer for first prize
in the Dunhill Links Championship this week alone, and 12 more
events to earn money, Donald is taking nothing for granted.
"I have a nice lead in the Race to Dubai and it will be nice
to play well here with five or six guys in the top 10 playing
this week, but nothing is decided yet."
McIlroy said he intended to push Donald all the way in the
money-list race.
"It seems like every time he tees it up he finishes in the
top five and if he does that he's going to be very difficult to
beat," said the Northern Irishman. "But I want to get closer to
him and put a bit of pressure on."
