LONDON Oct 4 Luke Donald's blistering course
record-equalling 63 at the Dunhill Links Championship on
Saturday showed the sort of determination that has taken him to
world number one.
The nine-under return over the Old Course at St Andrews
subsequently ensured his arch-rival for Europe's Race to Dubai,
Rory McIlroy, could not steal too great a march on him. A
ninth-place finish for Donald kept fast-finishing McIlroy still
trailing top spot by nearly 1.3m euros.
Donald will now try to accelerate again by defending this
week's Madrid Masters title without McIlroy in the field. Charl
Schwartzel, Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer, the next men down in
the money-list, are also giving Madrid a miss.
"The 63 came just at the right time, one of those rounds
when everything worked great, and in the long run it could be
important," Donald told Reuters.
"You can't worry too much what others are going to do, just
go out there and try and perform yourself, but it helped towards
another solid week."
The Madrid Masters, with only a 1 million euro prize fund
and a one-year tour exemption, is an unlikely event for a world
number one but Donald is targeting the 166,660 euro first prize
despite his recent exertions in the United States trying to win
the Fedex Cup and the PGA Tour money-list.
"I feel as defending champion you should always make the
best effort to defend," he said. "Madrid last year was the start
of a great run and I felt indebted to show my face.
"My chief rivals aren't playing so I'm hoping to put a few
more points on the board. I'm on my last legs but I'll give it
my all. As someone said 'losers only quit when they are tired,
winners quit when they win.' I'm out to win."
After Madrid, expectant father Donald, who is aiming to be
the first to top the orders of merit either side of the Atlantic
in the same season, plans a lengthy break.
While he could be pushed close in the Race to Dubai, his
task in America, where he is $68,971 in front of his only rival
Webb Simpson, looks easier. Simpson is not in this week's
Frys.com Open field, leaving the American with just two events
to leapfrog Donald.
"I need rest and my wife is expecting our second baby in
less than six weeks now, but I'm keeping an eye on what Webb is
doing," said Donald. "I might have to add another (American)
event; we'll have to see."
Donald's chief rivals in the Madrid Masters, which starts on
Thursday, should be the Italian trio of Francesco and Edoardo
Molinari and Matteo Manassero. Europe's Ryder Cup captain Jose
Maria Olazabal is also in the field at a new venue, El Encin.
