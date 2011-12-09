(Updates paras three and four)
By Tony Jimenez
DUBAI Dec 9 Luke Donald weaved his own
brand of desert magic at the Dubai World Championship on Friday
to get back on track in his battle with Rory McIlroy for
European number one honours.
The spirits of world number one Donald nosedived when he
struggled to a level-par opening round of 72 but a birdie
hat-trick from the 16th a day later meant he followed up with an
improved 68 and a four-under tally of 140.
"Just in terms of my mental approach for the next couple of
days, that was huge," Donald told reporters after moving within
three strokes of McIlroy (71).
"To make three birdies in a row will hopefully make the next
two days a little easier," the Englishman added as he trailed
tournament leader Alvaro Quiros of Spain by eight shots.
An errant driver cost the 34-year-old dear on Thursday but
he remedied the situation after a tip from his coach Pat Goss.
"Pat looked at the television coverage last night and it
looked like for some of those tee shots I was getting a bit
rushed, a little bit hurried starting the swing with my legs,"
said Donald.
"I just worked on that and for the most part kept it out of
the scrub today. I hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens so
there are a lot of good things to build on."
Donald, however, said his all-round game was still far from
perfect.
"It was still a struggle today. I've been making a few
uncharacteristic mistakes and I'm not sure what it is down to,
maybe it's down to what is at stake this week," said the
Englishman.
"I'm making too many unforced errors and I need to play the
weekend like Luke Donald knows how to play."
Donald, who has already won the U.S. PGA Tour money list, is
bidding to become the first player to land the orders of merit
on both sides of the Atlantic and he needs to finish no worse
than equal ninth in Dubai with no more than one other player.
If he succeeds in doing that, McIlroy knows his money-list
race will be run even if the Northern Irishman achieves victory
in the tournament.
Donald said anxiety frequently got the better of him during
his second round.
"I was frustrated out there and I need to stay as patient as
I can," he explained. "I tried to go out and enjoy it and know
that it's just a game but it's tough to do that.
"There is a lot at stake and I want to do my best and try to
finish off what I came here to do. But those last three birdies
brought a smile to my face."
