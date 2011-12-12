DUBAI Dec 12 Luke Donald has bucked a trend by landing a unique trans-Atlantic double despite lacking the power of many of his peers and he wants lesser players to know that in golf you do not have to be big to be beautiful.

"I'm sure some golfers out there have looked at my success and figured out you don't need to hit it 100 miles," the world number one told reporters after adding the European money-list crown to the U.S. order of merit he won in October.

"There is more to this game than hitting it far. I would love to hit it further but I've got to stick with what I have and what my talents are," added the Briton after finishing third behind Dubai World Championship winner Alvaro Quiros of Spain.

"I've proved that if you have a good and proficient short game and good putting you can have a decent year no matter what.

"I think people are taking notice of what I've done and how I've done it and will maybe change the way they approach practice."

The 5-foot-9 Donald has been consistency personified this year, winning a total of four trophies in Europe and the U.S. and compiling 19 top-10 finishes in 25 starts.

However, the hard work will not stop there for the record-breaking Englishman.

"There are always ways to improve," said the 34-year-old Donald. "That's the beauty of our sport, and life.

"I'll continue to try to do that. I made pretty big leaps this year with my driving. I was a lot better at hitting fairways and greens but they certainly weren't the best.

"I can improve there and in other areas. I'll be working on that in the off-season."

Donald, who will undertake his final assignment of the year at this week's Australian Masters, was under pressure to hold off European money-list rival Rory McIlroy in Dubai and acknowledged he was short of his best in the desert heat.

"I felt very nervous and it showed in a couple of tee shots," he explained. "There are still a few flaws that creep into my game now and again.

"I didn't swing it my best over the last three days and I didn't feel comfortable out there. But I was able to shoot 16-under-par in those three days and do what I needed to do."

Despite his stunning achievements in 2011, an elusive first major victory has again eluded Donald and that is something he wants to put right next season.

"A major is something missing from my resume," he said. "This year I've done everything but win a major but I'm excited about 2012.

"I'm excited to bring my experiences of 2011 to the majors and hopefully that will help me."

Donald's ultimate golfing dreams extend beyond a maiden major triumph though.

"I'm not going to be greedy," he said. "I'd love to win one major but I guess winning the grand slam of four majors in one calendar year would be the ultimate thing.

"I'm not going to be greedy," he said. "I'd love to win one major but I guess winning the grand slam of four majors in one calendar year would be the ultimate thing.

"The chances are very slim and no one has ever done it (in the modern era) but that would be the ultimate goal."