By Tony Jimenez
| VIRGINIA WATER, England
VIRGINIA WATER, England May 23 Luke Donald has
topped the world rankings on three occasions and lifted a host
of leading honours and titles but one thing continues to bug him
- the lack of a major championship victory.
"I want to win majors - that's the thing missing from my
resume," the Briton told reporters on the eve of the PGA
Championship at Wentworth.
Donald enjoyed a bitter-sweet night at a European Tour
dinner on Tuesday evening.
He received his 2011 Player of the Year and Golf Writers'
trophies but was once again reminded of his lack of a
breakthrough major crown.
"I was very jealous to see some of those trophies and some
of those guys last night," said Donald. "Watching them, it's
motivating.
"It's kind of inspirational seeing some of those video
montages and just seeing what a lot of us (tour players) have
achieved over the last few years.
"It's motivating to get yourself to work harder to try and
achieve that," he added referring to the likes of 2011 U.S. Open
champion Rory McIlroy and last year's British Open winner Darren
Clarke. "Hopefully that will happen."
Donald has had a few close calls in the majors, twice
finishing in the top four at the U.S. Masters, coming joint
fifth at the 2009 British Open and tied third at the 2006 U.S.
PGA Championship.
He acknowledges that perhaps, on occasion, he has tried too
hard to get across the finishing line first in one of golf's
elite four tournaments.
"In majors there is more pressure, more expectation," said
Donald. "You have to learn to deal with that.
MORE UPTIGHT
"I am learning I get more uptight in them. I want to win so
badly that sometimes that gets in the way.
"I just have to learn to relax and deal with that. I know I
have the ability to win one, it's just kind of managing those
expectations and approaching it with the right attitude."
Donald, who has also been awarded Honorary Life Membership
of the European Tour after his unique feat in winning the orders
of merit on both sides of the Atlantic last season, says he is
so competitive he can hardly take losing to his young daughter.
"My wife would tell you, daily things like chasing my
daughter up to the top of the stairs, I don't like to let her
win - and she's two years old," said the 34-year-old Englishman
to roars of laughter.
"I'll pull her back if I have to," he said half-jokingly.
"It's just that competitive streak in me I suppose."
Donald and fellow Briton McIlroy have had a ding-dong battle
at the top of the rankings this season and he said their rivalry
was a typical example of artiste v artisan.
"I think Rory is one of the most naturally gifted players
there is," he said of the world number one from Northern
Ireland. "He just has that look about him, he is free-flowing,
hits the ball far and it just seems really effortless.
"I feel like personally if I don't work hard and grind it
out, I'm not going to be that successful. It's just not that
easy for me.
"I can't take weeks off, come back and expect to hit it
well. It takes a lot of work, a lot of effort - that's how I've
been able to be successful," added Donald.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)