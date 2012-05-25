By Tony Jimenez
| VIRGINIA WATER, England
VIRGINIA WATER, England May 25 Though he has
topped the world rankings three times, Luke Donald is a quiet,
unassuming character and believes he needs to adopt a more
confident swagger to stay one step ahead of his golfing rivals.
Donald, lurking four strokes behind leader James Morrison in
the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday, said former
England rugby kicking coach Dave Alred was trying to instil
extra positivity into his body language.
"Dave is always on at me over my posture," the world number
two told reporters after a four-under 68 gave him an eight-under
aggregate of 136 in the European Tour's flagship event at
Wentworth.
"My dad was the same way as me," Donald, 34, added as he
leant forward and hunched himself over to underline the point.
"I need to get my shoulders back and my chest out a bit -
have a bit more of a swagger."
Donald said Alred was trying to get him to project a more
purposeful disposition on the course.
"I think slumped shoulders with your head down isn't a very
imposing look," said Donald. "If you get your shoulders back and
chin up a little bit...your playing partners think you're not
bothered by a bad shot or whatever."
Donald, who has had an up-and-down season, certainly had an
imposing appearance when he had the putter in his hands on
Friday.
"I am feeling very strong on these greens," he explained.
"That is something that has not been as consistent for me over
the last couple of months but I have felt very comfortable the
last couple of days.
"I'm seeing the lines, I've got the speeds right and I'm
making some good putts."
Donald's mood summed up the widespread feelgood factor on
another baking-hot day on the outskirts of London.
The PGA Championship and the British Open at Royal Lytham in
July are the only tournaments being held in his native country
this year and Donald said that was a shame.
"There is no reason, other than trying to find a sponsor,
that we shouldn't at least make an effort to try and find
another event in England," he said.
"Even when the weather isn't so good this place is usually
very crowded. It would be nice to have more tournaments in
England."
