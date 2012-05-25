VIRGINIA WATER, England May 25 Though he has topped the world rankings three times, Luke Donald is a quiet, unassuming character and believes he needs to adopt a more confident swagger to stay one step ahead of his golfing rivals.

Donald, lurking four strokes behind leader James Morrison in the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday, said former England rugby kicking coach Dave Alred was trying to instil extra positivity into his body language.

"Dave is always on at me over my posture," the world number two told reporters after a four-under 68 gave him an eight-under aggregate of 136 in the European Tour's flagship event at Wentworth.

"My dad was the same way as me," Donald, 34, added as he leant forward and hunched himself over to underline the point.

"I need to get my shoulders back and my chest out a bit - have a bit more of a swagger."

Donald said Alred was trying to get him to project a more purposeful disposition on the course.

"I think slumped shoulders with your head down isn't a very imposing look," said Donald. "If you get your shoulders back and chin up a little bit...your playing partners think you're not bothered by a bad shot or whatever."

Donald, who has had an up-and-down season, certainly had an imposing appearance when he had the putter in his hands on Friday.

"I am feeling very strong on these greens," he explained. "That is something that has not been as consistent for me over the last couple of months but I have felt very comfortable the last couple of days.

"I'm seeing the lines, I've got the speeds right and I'm making some good putts."

Donald's mood summed up the widespread feelgood factor on another baking-hot day on the outskirts of London.

The PGA Championship and the British Open at Royal Lytham in July are the only tournaments being held in his native country this year and Donald said that was a shame.

"There is no reason, other than trying to find a sponsor, that we shouldn't at least make an effort to try and find another event in England," he said.

"Even when the weather isn't so good this place is usually very crowded. It would be nice to have more tournaments in England." (Editing by Clare Fallon)