By Tony Jimenez
| VIRGINIA WATER, England
VIRGINIA WATER, England May 27 Justin Rose may
have been his title rival on Sunday, but double PGA Championship
winner Luke Donald has a vision of the duo being paired together
at the Ryder Cup in Illinois in September.
"I think we would make a good partnership in fourballs or
foursomes," Donald told reporters at Wentworth, after landing
the coveted PGA title for the second year in a row with a
closing 68 for 273, 15 under par.
"Justin is a solid player and I don't have any doubts he'll
be in the team. I think captain Jose Maria Olazabal is going to
have the satisfaction of having a lot of people to pick from,
and that's always a good thing."
Donald compared the attributes of Rose, the world number 10,
to those of third-ranked Lee Westwood.
"Justin has the game to win a U.S. Open for sure," he said
of his fellow Englishman. "He hits it very good off the tee and
has a similar kind of game to Lee.
"He strikes it solid and doesn't make a lot of mistakes. I'm
sure he's working on just getting a little bit better on the
greens, but he's certainly making big strides in that area too.
"I see a lot of great things coming from Justin."
Donald has been producing some great things himself in the
last 18 months, especially with his masterful short game and
putting.
"It helps to feel very confident on the greens," said the 34
year old, after his four-shot victory on the outskirts of London
pushed him to the top of the world rankings for the fourth time
in 12 months.
"It has always been a strength of mine, especially in the
last four or five years - it's a big, big weapon to have in my
arsenal."
Rose heaped praise on Donald after finishing in a share of
second spot with 1999 British Open champion Paul Lawrie, saying
Donald "certainly played like a champion".
"The difference was his putter," Rose added. "He buried a
lot of putts in the middle of the round.
"He played really well and there were no loose shots from
him coming down the stretch. With his short game and the way he
makes 20 and 30-footers - he's tough to beat."
Lawrie continued his sparkling form this season by returning
a joint best-of-the-day 66, six under.
"I played well from tee to green, just seemed to miss a few
putts, but that's typical me - moaning away," said the
43-year-old Scot, who won the Qatar Masters in February and has
posted a total of seven top-10 finishes this year.
"You're never unhappy when you shoot 66, and really it
should have been a few less. But I'm putting better overall - if
you have 33, 34 putts a round like I used to do then you cannot
compete out here."
(Editing by Matt Barker)