DUBAI Dec 11 World number one Luke Donald has become the first player to win the money-list crowns in Europe and the United States.

Rory McIlroy needed to win the Dubai World Championship to deny the Englishman the chance of topping the order of merit in Europe and the young Northern Irishman finished down the field after closing with a 71 on Sunday.

Donald had already clinched the U.S. Tour's money-list crown in October.