DUBAI Dec 6 Dane Thomas Bjorn is not hopeful of recovering from a neck injury in time to play in this week's Dubai World Championship, the final event of the European Tour season.

Bjorn, in eighth place in the Race to Dubai money-list, has not played since the Singapore Open in mid-November because of a recurrence of the injury.

"The neck is not good and I'm not that hopeful," he told Reuters on Tuesday.

Bjorn has been undergoing extensive treatment and missed Tuesday's Pro-Am on the Jumeirah Estate course, opting instead to restrict his practice to just chipping and putting.

"I'm getting plenty of treatment on it and besides this is one event I don't want to have to withdraw," he added.

Bjorn has won three times this season with success in the Qatar Masters and back-to-back wins in the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles in Scotland and the European Masters in Switzerland.

Briton Justin Rose and Swede Fredrik Jacobson have withdrawn from the event. Rose's wife is expecting the couple's second child while Jacobson has a thumb injury. (Editing by Justin Palmer)