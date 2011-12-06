DUBAI Dec 6 Dane Thomas Bjorn is not
hopeful of recovering from a neck injury in time to play in this
week's Dubai World Championship, the final event of the European
Tour season.
Bjorn, in eighth place in the Race to Dubai money-list, has
not played since the Singapore Open in mid-November because of a
recurrence of the injury.
"The neck is not good and I'm not that hopeful," he told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Bjorn has been undergoing extensive treatment and missed
Tuesday's Pro-Am on the Jumeirah Estate course, opting instead
to restrict his practice to just chipping and putting.
"I'm getting plenty of treatment on it and besides this is
one event I don't want to have to withdraw," he added.
Bjorn has won three times this season with success in the
Qatar Masters and back-to-back wins in the Johnnie Walker
Championship at Gleneagles in Scotland and the European Masters
in Switzerland.
Briton Justin Rose and Swede Fredrik Jacobson have withdrawn
from the event. Rose's wife is expecting the couple's second
child while Jacobson has a thumb injury.
