Oct 4 Dubai Desert Classic officials have invited Javier Ballesteros, son of the late Seve, to take part in their 25th anniversary celebrations next year.

Every former champion of the Dubai event, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, has been asked to return to the Emirates Golf Club for the $2.5 million tournament from Jan. 30-Feb. 2.

Organisers told Reuters on Friday they also hoped that five-times major champion Seve, who won the third edition of the Desert Classic in 1992, would be represented by his 23-year-old son.

Amateur Javier missed the cut in his debut on the second-tier European Challenge Tour in Madrid in April.

World number one Woods and sixth-ranked McIlroy have already confirmed their involvement in next year's Desert Classic.

"I appreciate the support I have received from the people in Dubai and I always enjoy playing in their tournament," said Woods who won the event in 2006 and 2008.

"I look forward to getting out there and being part of the 25th anniversary celebrations."

McIlroy was 19 when he clinched his first European Tour victory at the Desert Classic in 2009. (Writing by Tony Jimenez in London; editing by Ed Osmond)