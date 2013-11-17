DUBAI Nov 17 World number three Henrik Stenson shot a final round 64 to clinch the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday, also topping Europe's money list for 2013 after his six-stroke victory in the desert finale.

Victory earned the Swede $2.33 million in prize money and follows his triumph at the U.S. PGA Tour's end-of-season FedExCup in September.

