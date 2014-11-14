BELEK, Turkey Nov 14 Defending champion Victor Dubuisson felt bruised and most certainly bloodied during the second round of the $7 million Turkish Airlines Open on Friday.

The Frenchman, who made an excellent impact on his Ryder Cup debut as he helped Europe to victory over the United States in Scotland in September, suffers from allergies and needed on-course assistance to treat a persistent nose bleed in Belek.

Blood dripped onto his golf shirt and Dubuisson had to jam some tissue up his nose in order to stem the flow.

"It's not good and I didn't feel well at all," the 24-year-old told reporters as he rushed to change his top after a thunderstorm arrived at 1204 local time to end play for the day prematurely at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal course.

Dubuisson, who announced himself on the international stage by landing his maiden European Tour victory here 12 months ago, made a poor start to his title defence by returning a five-over-par 77 on Thursday.

The young French musketeer did his best to fight back with six birdies in the second round but his progress was stymied by three bogeys.

Dubuisson was two-over-par for the tournament through 13 holes when the storm came, leaving him 15 strokes adrift of pacesetter Ian Poulter of Britain. (Editing by Toby Davis)