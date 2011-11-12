SINGAPORE Nov 12 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano stands on the brink of a first victory in three years but the Spaniard cut a frustrated figure at the Singapore Open after spending the entire Saturday afternoon watching rain fall.

The 31-year-old finished off his delayed second round in style in the morning, storming three shots clear with a stunning 10-under 61, but was unable to swing a club in anger thereafter when a prolonged tropical downpour kept the players off the course for the rest of the day.

With a majority of the field having only completed 36 holes, organisers of the $6 million co-sanctioned event conceded defeat to Singapore's volatile weather and reduced the tournament to 54 holes in the hope of ensuring a Sunday finish.

"It has certainly been a long day. It started pretty good for me but then I have been waiting around all day like everyone else and that is not what you want," said Fernandez-Castano after moving to 15-under for the tournament.

"It's a shame that the tournament has to reduced to 54 holes. It's good for me to be leading after 36 but I don't think that's what anyone wants. Players, sponsors, officials, spectators ... everyone would rather be playing 72 holes.

"This is one of the best tournaments on the schedule and you don't like to see this happening but there is nothing we can do about the weather."

Fernandez-Castano last tasted victory at the 2008 British Masters, beating Lee Westwood in a playoff, but despite enjoying a big lead over Italy's Edoardo Molinari and Briton James Morrison, the Spaniard was taking nothing for granted.

"Playing one round less does help but there is a long way to go with 18 holes tomorrow and there are some great players just behind me on the leaderboard," he added.

"It's going to be a tough day so I have to go out there and play my own game and see what happens."

Battling against a back injury for a majority of the season, Fernandez-Castano's form has improved in recent weeks and he put his stunning second round down to a more fluent swing and consistency on the greens.

"The 61 was great. I have been playing well -- sixth in Madrid, second in Castellon and fourth in Valderrama -- so it's very good at the moment," he said.

"My swing has been getting better and better as the weeks have passed and there has been a massive difference with my putting. That's what makes the real difference at this level.

"So, after spending six months on the bench (with his injury), I am very proud of the way I have been able to come back."

(Editing by Alastair Himmer; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

For more golf click on