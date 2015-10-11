WOBURN, England Oct 11 England's Matt Fitzpatrick was in shock after completing a wire-to-wire victory in the British Masters on Sunday at the tender age of 21.

The youngster said the first win of his professional career, coming in his rookie season, had come way ahead of expectation.

"It's unbelievable, it really is," Fitzpatrick told reporters after a closing three-under-par 68 left him two strokes clear of Dane Soren Kjeldsen, Shane Lowry of Ireland and Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti.

"This year my goal was to keep my tour card and I wasn't even sure I was going to be able to do that. It's definitely come faster than I thought."

Fitzpatrick was three shots clear as he stood on the 72nd and final tee and could afford the luxury of a bogey five at the last before he was engulfed by joyous family and friends on the green and sprayed with celebratory champagne.

"It was one of those where I couldn't care less what I had to make, if I had to make 10 I would have happily made 10 and won," he smiled.

Fitzpatrick picked up a first prize of $755,000, doubling his earnings for the season, and was thinking of what he might splash his cash on.

"I'm not in any rush to spend it all but I might be looking at buying a house now," he said.

Earlier this week, Fitzpatrick admitted he had been teased by his fellow pros about driving a four-year-old Ford Mondeo and he now has his eye on a top of the range sportscar.

"It's an Ascari A10 but my dad won't let me spend it all on that," said the fresh-faced youngster.

"Obviously, it's nice to sort of look at the money and be, right, what do I do with this?".

Fitzpatrick was also surprised to learn his victory had catapulted him to the top of the fledgling points table for next September's European Ryder Cup team.

"That's a massive shock, I'm not going to lie," he said. "It's a long way away.

"I would love to be a part of that team. I was speaking to (captain) Darren (Clarke) the day before yesterday about it and he said, 'you just need to get a little bit more money on the order of merit'.

"I might have to send him a text later saying, 'I'm trying'. (Editing by Ed Osmond)