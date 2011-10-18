Oct 18 Former world number two Sergio Garcia may
have missed last year's Ryder Cup but he is certain to return
for the 2012 edition of the biennial team event, European
captain Jose Maria Olazabal said on Tuesday.
Garcia failed to qualify as a player for last October's
victory over the United States at Celtic Manor in Wales and had
to make do with a vice-captaincy role under skipper Colin
Montgomerie.
"I am sure Sergio will be in the Ryder Cup, he's got a
special charisma and a solid game," Olazabal told reporters
ahead of this week's Castello Masters in Valencia.
"His best motivation is to know what it feels like to be in
the Ryder Cup without playing."
Garcia has plunged to 49th in the world but there have been
signs of a return to form this season including top-10 finishes
at the British Open and U.S. Open.
"It's been a very positive year. There is still room for
improvement but things are much better," said the 31-year-old
Spaniard who will be playing at his home club in Castellon this
week.
"I'm feeling much more confident about my game now. What I'm
feeling right now is very different to what I was feeling
before.
"Last year I was here physically but not mentally. I tried
hard but my mind wasn't where it needed to be," added Garcia who
took a while to recover after his relationship with Greg
Norman's daughter Morgan ended in March 2009.
Garcia is determined to return for his sixth Ryder Cup
appearance in Illinois next year.
"The Ryder Cup is one of my goals," he said. "I want to make
it.
"Everyone knows how special it is to me. As Jose Maria said,
I know what it is like to be there without playing and I don't
want to repeat the experience.
"Unless I go as captain I won't go back to the Ryder Cup if
I'm not playing," said Garcia.
The Spaniard won the Castello Masters in 2008 and this week
will be up against the likes of new Portugal Masters champion
Tom Lewis, Italian teenager Matteo Manassero, fellow countryman
Olazabal, Briton Montgomerie and twice major winner John Daly.
The first round is on Thursday.
