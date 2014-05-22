VIRGINIA WATER, England May 22 World number seven Sergio Garcia has pulled out of the BMW PGA Championship because of a knee injury, organisers said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Spaniard announced his withdrawal after opening his campaign at the European Tour's flagship event with a one-over-par 73.

Garcia's playing partners fared better. German Martin Kaymer posted a 68 and fellow Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 72.

Denmark's Thomas Bjorn was leading the way on 62, the lowest score in relation to par in the history of the 60-year-old event. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, Editing by Ed Osmond)