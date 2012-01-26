* Abu Dhabi delight for Spaniards
* Garcia round in 71, Lara shoots 70
(Updates at end of round)
ABU DHABI Jan 26 Spanish pair Sergio
Garcia and Jose Manuel Lara recorded holes-in-one at the
186-yard 12th during the Abu Dhabi Championship first round on
Thursday.
World number 17 Garcia, wearing a bright yellow shirt,
produced a colourful celebration after his seven-iron effort
took two bounces and rolled gently into the cup.
The 32-year-old flashed a broad smile before breaking into
an energetic fist-pump routine.
Garcia, though, came down to earth with a bang as he bogeyed
the next hole. The five closing pars that followed meant he
opened his campaign at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club with a one-under
71, four adrift of leaders Rory McIlroy and Robert Karlsson.
Lara, 34, twice a winner on the European Tour, went one
better than his countryman by shooting a 70.
Matteo Manassero (73) was also agonisingly close to an ace
at the short fourth, the Italian teenager looking on with
disbelief when his tee shot almost defied the laws of gravity by
remaining perched on the lip.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Ed Osmond; To
comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)