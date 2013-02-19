MADRID Feb 19 World number 14 Sergio Garcia, who is playing at this week's WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in Arizona, has decided to return to the Spanish Open for the first time in 10 years.

The 33-year-old Spaniard won the tournament when it was held in Gran Canaria 11 years ago and the 2013 edition will be staged at the Parador de El Saler course near Valencia starting on April 18.

"For a long time I've been trying to put all the pieces together to be in one of my favourite weeks but it's been very hard," Garcia said on his website (www.sergiogarcia.com).

"This year I wouldn't want to miss it for anything and I cannot be happier."

Garcia has never missed the cut in his previous nine Spanish Open appearances. He took part in the event when it was held at El Saler in 2001, finishing joint 16th.

"I've always said it's one of the best Spanish courses," said the Ryder Cup stalwart. "I am sure the conditions will be perfect and we will enjoy a great show."

Garcia meets Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee in the first round at Dove Mountain on Wednesday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)