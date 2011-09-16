VERSAILLES, France, Sept 16 Three-times major champion Padraig Harrington will test out his remodelled swing at next week's Austrian Open as he seeks to improve his position on the European money list and kick start his 2012 Ryder Cup qualification campaign.

The 2007 and 2008 British Open and 2008 U.S. PGA Championship winner has been in the doldrums for more than two years since deciding to change his swing and has slipped to 78th in the world rankings.

With his string of poor results coming to a head at the July Irish Open when he missed the cut, Harrington, 40, broke with his coach of 13 years, 79-year-old Bob Torrance, father of former Ryder Cup captain Sam.

Since the split, Harrington's form had hardly picked up until he finished 13th in the late August Barclays tournament in America.

Encouraged by that performance, which kept him in the U.S. PGA Tour's Fedex Cup for one week longer, Harrington intensified his work with new coach Peter Cowen who works with, among others, world number two Lee Westwood.

Now the six times Ryder Cup player wants to see how he fares at the Diamond Country Club, Altzenbrugg, near Vienna next week - also with a view to enhancing his lowly 87th position on the Race to Dubai (European money-list).

"I have had some reasonable results in America recently so I am looking to continue that trend and put in a good performance in Austria," Harrington said in a European Tour release. "I have been working hard with my coach and I am ready to test out the new swing under competitive conditions."

"I know that I need to improve my position in The Race to Dubai, but all it takes is a win or one strong finish and I will get into the top 60. I am also keen to make a start on my 2012 Ryder Cup qualification campaign."

Harrington will easily be the highest profile player on his debut in the Austrian Open, one of the tour's smaller events which awards the winner only a one-year playing exemption.