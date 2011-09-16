By Norman Dabell
| VERSAILLES, France, Sept 16
VERSAILLES, France, Sept 16 Three-times major
champion Padraig Harrington will test out his remodelled swing
at next week's Austrian Open as he seeks to improve his position
on the European money list and kick start his 2012 Ryder Cup
qualification campaign.
The 2007 and 2008 British Open and 2008 U.S. PGA
Championship winner has been in the doldrums for more than two
years since deciding to change his swing and has slipped to 78th
in the world rankings.
With his string of poor results coming to a head at the July
Irish Open when he missed the cut, Harrington, 40, broke with
his coach of 13 years, 79-year-old Bob Torrance, father of
former Ryder Cup captain Sam.
Since the split, Harrington's form had hardly picked up
until he finished 13th in the late August Barclays tournament in
America.
Encouraged by that performance, which kept him in the U.S.
PGA Tour's Fedex Cup for one week longer, Harrington intensified
his work with new coach Peter Cowen who works with, among
others, world number two Lee Westwood.
Now the six times Ryder Cup player wants to see how he fares
at the Diamond Country Club, Altzenbrugg, near Vienna next week
- also with a view to enhancing his lowly 87th position on the
Race to Dubai (European money-list).
"I have had some reasonable results in America recently so I
am looking to continue that trend and put in a good performance
in Austria," Harrington said in a European Tour release. "I have
been working hard with my coach and I am ready to test out the
new swing under competitive conditions."
"I know that I need to improve my position in The Race to
Dubai, but all it takes is a win or one strong finish and I will
get into the top 60. I am also keen to make a start on my 2012
Ryder Cup qualification campaign."
Harrington will easily be the highest profile player on his
debut in the Austrian Open, one of the tour's smaller events
which awards the winner only a one-year playing exemption.
(Editing by Alan Baldwin;For Reuters sports blog Left Field go
to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)