By Norman Dabell
| VILAMOURA, Portugal
VILAMOURA, Portugal Oct 12 Renowned British
coach Pete Cowen and his latest pupil, Padraig Harrington, are
seeking further proof this week that the three-times major
champion's game is back on song.
Harrington parted company with his coach of 13 years, Bob
Torrance - father of former Ryder Cup captain Sam - in July
after his game hit a new low with missed cuts in the British
Open and his home Irish Open.
The 40-year-old Dubliner had plummeted down the world
rankings from the third position he held shortly after claiming
his third major title, the 2008 U.S. PGA Championship.
Two weeks ago Harrington finished eighth in the Dunhill
Links Championship and began what he and Cowen hope is a climb
back up the rankings, where he currently sits 78th.
"Padraig came and asked me at the Bridgestone (tournament)
if I would give an opinion on his swing and what I thought might
improve it," Cowen, whose many pupils include world number two
Lee Westwood, told Reuters on Wednesday on the eve of the
Portugal Masters.
"He thought he was spending far too much time on his long
game, to the detriment of his short game. Padraig won two majors
in 2008 with the best short game in the world. He felt as though
he'd neglected that and when you looked at the stats it proved
it. He'd become almost non-competitive.
"He's good at bashing himself on the range and he couldn't
understand why he wasn't getting any better," Cowen said.
"Padraig told me he had the wrong feeling with his swing. I then
explained how he could get rid of that feeling.
"I just tried to simplify his action. It was complicated and
required massive amounts of time. I felt he needed better
mechanics which need less time spent on it.
"We've put a lot more stability on his right side on the
backswing so he supports the club better, a simple movement
which then needs constant repetition. Then he can make the right
action on the through-swing. If you load the swing right, you
unload it correctly.
"I've given him a training aid for the range that does that
while he's swinging. It's a two-thumb grip put on in a certain
way on the shaft. He's now more comfortable with his long game
and can concentrate more on his short game again.
"Obviously Bob's done a great job because Padraig's won
three majors but we all know that it's the short game that makes
the difference in the long run.
"With more time to work on it, he's now capable of getting
back to being the best short-game player in the world."
(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more golf