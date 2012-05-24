VIRGINIA WATER, England May 24 Padraig Harrington has won three major championships but looked more like a weekend hacker when he took three shots to get out of a bunker at the second hole in the PGA Championship on Thursday.

"I don't think I've ever done that before," the 40-year-old Irishman told reporters after slumping to an opening four-over-par 76 on a hot, sunny day at Wentworth.

"My initial lie was good enough that I thought I could get it up and down. The last one was in one of my divots and I got that one out."

Harrington, who won the British Open in 2007 and 2008 and the U.S. PGA Championship in 2008, is without a victory since the 2010 Johor Open in Malaysia and showed few signs of ending that drought at the European Tour's flagship event.

"I didn't get into a rhythm very often in my round," he said. "I hit good shots at times but I was aiming maybe too safe after my six at the par-three second.

"You would be amazed how that has a knock-on effect. It just seems to put you behind the eight-ball straight away."