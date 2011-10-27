By Norman Dabell
| SOTOGRANDE, Spain
SOTOGRANDE, Spain Oct 27 World number six
Martin Kaymer questioned the flag positions at the Andalucia
Masters on Thursday after finishing six strokes behind
first-round leader Richie Ramsay of Britain.
Kaymer came back gamely from a poor start on a soaking
Valderrama course to card a level-par 71. But he was unhappy
with the way the greens, lashed by heavy overnight rain, were
laid out.
"The tour put the pins at the back of the greens when they
knew it was going to be soft," the German told Reuters.
"It made it even tougher. Sometimes you had to spin the ball
behind the green to try to get near the pin."
Fourth-placed Kaymer needs to win this week to keep alive
his outside hopes of catching Luke Donald at the top of the Race
to Dubai money-list and retain his European number one status.
The German, three-over after eight holes, bounced back with
three birdies in four holes from the ninth.
"I had to tell myself that something around par was going to
be a good score and I hit a lot of good shots on the back nine,"
Kaymer said.
EAGLE PUTT
Ramsay, two strokes better than second-placed Ross Fisher of
Britain, had few worries about the flag positions as he slotted
home a 25-foot eagle putt at the par-five 11th and chipped in
for two of his five birdies.
The Scot, in the first group out, made most of his gains
before a capricious wind whipped up, fulfilling a prediction he
made after finishing tied third behind Sergio Garcia last week
in the Castello Masters.
"I said I could play well here because it's a shotmaker's
course," Ramsay explained. "My chipping was really good. I've
been working on it so it's nice to see my work paying off."
Fisher wasted three early birdies with a triple-bogey seven
at the eighth after hitting his ball out of bounds.
The former World Match Play champion and 2010 Ryder Cup
player refused to be fazed and made four birdies in the next six
holes to shoot a 67.
"I only had 24 putts and I don't think I've ever done that
before," said Fisher.
"I've lengthened my putter and changed the grip but I think
it's the advice I got over the phone from (putting coach) Dave
Stockton that helped most. He told me to ease up on myself and
just go with the flow."
Frenchman Gregory Havret and Scot Stephen Gallacher were
tied for third spot on 68.
Garcia raced to four-under by the 11th but then dropped four
strokes in three holes before rallying for a 70.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more sports stories