EAST LONDON, South Africa Jan 5 Spanish
Open champion Thomas Aiken took full advantage of benign
conditions to snatch a one-stroke lead after the first round of
the Africa Open on Thursday.
The 28-year-old South African fired a nine-under 64 at the
coastal East London Golf Club to edge out fellow countrymen
Retief Goosen, his playing partner, and Jaco Ahlers.
The course is short by modern standards, measuring 6,191
yards, and relies on blustery winds for its main defence.
Aiken, playing in the first group of the day, stole a march
on his rivals by grabbing two eagles and five birdies in a
bogey-free round.
"I wasn't really expecting that after two weeks without
touching a club," he told reporters. "It was a great morning
this morning and scoring conditions were good.
"The course was there for the taking. It's not the longest
but it bites if you go wrong. Anything off line is pretty much a
reload off the tee which makes it a thinking man's course."
Goosen, holder of two U.S. Open titles, reeled off nine
birdies and a single dropped shot in his round.
South Africans Dean O'Riley and Michael du Toit and Briton
Phillip Price shared fourth place on 66.
Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, carded a
double-bogey six at the sixth as he went round in 69.
The Africa Open is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and
South Africa's Sunshine Tour.
