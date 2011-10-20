By Norman Dabell
| CASTELLON, Spain
CASTELLON, Spain Oct 20 Injury troubled Briton
Ross McGowan continued his liking for Spanish tournaments when
his seven-under-par 64 earned a two-shot lead in Thursday's
Castello Masters opening round.
An eagle-two and five birdies hauled McGowan past the early
leader Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay and, later on, another
Briton, Richard McEvoy. Tournament promoter Sergio Garcia is
among the players three strokes off the lead in fourth place
after a 67.
McGowan, 29, won the 2009 Madrid Masters but a nagging
shoulder injury has blighted his career since.
Two weeks ago he contended strongly for the first time in
more than 18 months - in the latest version of the Madrid
Masters. He led after round one, but faded to 42nd place.
The ever-smiling Englishman is again on track for his second
tour title.
"There's something about Spain I like," McGowan told
reporters. "Probably because my shoulder enjoys some sun on it.
"This course suits me, too, because I don't have to hit many
drivers. My shoulder doesn't like the strain. I've found plenty
of uses for the four wedges in my bag, though."
Hosting Mediterraneo club member Garcia was the first to
congratulate McGowan on his two at the course's hardest hole,
the 17th.
"I caught a four-iron just right but disappointingly I
didn't see it go in the hole," said the leader.
Englishman McEvoy's back nine to four-under-par enabled him
to match Zanotti, who had set the pace in the morning with a run
of five birdies from the 11th.
Garcia won this event three years ago on his way to becoming
world number two at the end of the following year.
The Spaniard has been in a slump, though, for two years, so
he was happy to finally master a tougher layout than the one in
which he prevailed in 2008.
"The course is more difficult than in previous years," he
said. "So I was pleased to be five-under on the back nine to get
into contention."
Northern Irishman Michael Hoey collected six birdies in
eight holes to climb to the top of the leaderboard in his first
tournament since winning the elite Dunhill Links Championship.
He then bogeyed 16 and double-bogeyed 17 before holing from 45ft
off the green for a seventh birdie to share fourth place.