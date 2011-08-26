By Norman Dabell
| GLENEAGLES, Scotland
GLENEAGLES, Scotland Aug 26 Dane Thomas Bjorn,
anxious to win back a place in the Ryder Cup team next year,
continued his good form by moving within one stroke of the
halfway lead at the Johnnie Walker Championship on Friday.
The 40-year-old, who last featured in the biennial team
event nine years ago, has set his sights on a third and final
appearance and a three-under 69 for a seven-under total of 137
left him on the coat-tails of front-runner Ignacio Garrido of
Spain (69) at Gleneagles.
Bjorn is being touted as a possible Ryder Cup captain when
the match with the U.S. is staged here in three years' time but
with the 2012 points campaign beginning next week in Switzerland
he said he was more interested in playing than taking the helm.
"It's going to be a difficult team to make," Bjorn told
reporters, "but when you get to my age you always hope there's
one more in you.
"I enjoy my golf so much and when you do that you don't want
to do other things, you want to play. Three years down the line
I'll only be 43 anyway and some would argue that's a bit too
soon (to be captain)."
REALISTIC CONTENDER
The Dane's form -- an 11th European Tour title at the Qatar
Masters in February, a strong showing in last month's British
Open and 15th spot on the money-list -- suggests he is a
realistic contender for captain Jose Maria Olazabal's 2012 team.
His Gleneagles display, though, has come after an
indifferent two weeks in the U.S. at the WGC-Bridgestone
Invitational and PGA Championship.
"I got to America, where all of a sudden you have to hit the
ball straight up in the air, and I found it impossible," said
Bjorn.
Garrido, looking for a first win for eight years, was one
shot in front of Bjorn, overnight leader Mark Foster and his
fellow Briton Kenneth Ferrie, Italian Lorenzo Gagli and
Ireland's Peter Lawrie.
Olazabal is determined to find form before his captaincy
duties take up most of his time but he missed the cut with a 74
for 148.
The double U.S. Masters champion was not helped by a bizarre
incident which caused him one of two double-bogeys.
Unbeknown to Olazabal he hit two balls out of the rough at
his third hole, the 12th -- his own and one that was buried
underneath -- to incur a two-stroke penalty.
"I've never had anything happen like that before," said
Olazabal.
