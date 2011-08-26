GLENEAGLES, Scotland Aug 26 Dane Thomas Bjorn, anxious to win back a place in the Ryder Cup team next year, continued his good form by moving within one stroke of the halfway lead at the Johnnie Walker Championship on Friday.

The 40-year-old, who last featured in the biennial team event nine years ago, has set his sights on a third and final appearance and a three-under 69 for a seven-under total of 137 left him on the coat-tails of front-runner Ignacio Garrido of Spain (69) at Gleneagles.

Bjorn is being touted as a possible Ryder Cup captain when the match with the U.S. is staged here in three years' time but with the 2012 points campaign beginning next week in Switzerland he said he was more interested in playing than taking the helm.

"It's going to be a difficult team to make," Bjorn told reporters, "but when you get to my age you always hope there's one more in you.

"I enjoy my golf so much and when you do that you don't want to do other things, you want to play. Three years down the line I'll only be 43 anyway and some would argue that's a bit too soon (to be captain)."

REALISTIC CONTENDER

The Dane's form -- an 11th European Tour title at the Qatar Masters in February, a strong showing in last month's British Open and 15th spot on the money-list -- suggests he is a realistic contender for captain Jose Maria Olazabal's 2012 team.

His Gleneagles display, though, has come after an indifferent two weeks in the U.S. at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship.

"I got to America, where all of a sudden you have to hit the ball straight up in the air, and I found it impossible," said Bjorn.

Garrido, looking for a first win for eight years, was one shot in front of Bjorn, overnight leader Mark Foster and his fellow Briton Kenneth Ferrie, Italian Lorenzo Gagli and Ireland's Peter Lawrie.

Olazabal is determined to find form before his captaincy duties take up most of his time but he missed the cut with a 74 for 148.

The double U.S. Masters champion was not helped by a bizarre incident which caused him one of two double-bogeys.

Unbeknown to Olazabal he hit two balls out of the rough at his third hole, the 12th -- his own and one that was buried underneath -- to incur a two-stroke penalty.

"I've never had anything happen like that before," said Olazabal.

