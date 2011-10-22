CASTELLON, Spain Oct 22 Sergio Garcia is on course to end his three-year wait for a tournament win after storming to an eight-shot lead in Saturday's third round of the Castello Masters.

Garcia holed a series of stunning putts in a seven-under-par round of 64 to move to 19-under 194 on his home Mediterraneo course. That followed his second round 63 and put him eight shots ahead of Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee.

A 20-foot eagle putt and several more around that distance for six birdies, including an 18-footer to round off the day, proved again the former world number one is on the road back to his top form.

"It wasn't the best I've putted recently, because I had only 20 putts in the BMW Championship in Chicago a month ago," Garcia told Reuters after birdying five of the last six holes, "but I did putt really well today.

"I didn't start off the round that well and made an early bogey but I sank a great putt on the seventh and that gave me a lot of confidence."

Victory on Sunday will reward tournament promoter Garcia with a second win on his home course in this event in four years.

If Garcia does end his barren spell he will climb back close to the world's top 30 and could also move to fourth on Europe's Ryder Cup world points list, and into an automatic spot for next year's match with the U.S..

"It's an amazing feeling playing at home, different to anywhere else, but I have to stay focused," he said.

"There's a lot to play for tomorrow. But it only needs a bad start again and for somebody to play like I have over the last two days and it could become tight."

Jaidee, 41, a four-times tour winner, is lying in 111th position in the Race to Dubai (money list) and a good result would end any worries he has about keeping his playing card for next year.

The Thai moved into second place with a faultless 66 to head third-placed Ross McGowan of Britain (69) by a shot.

McGowan, the first-round leader, birdied the last to stay a stroke in front of fellow Britons Richie Ramsay (68) and Anthony Wall (69), and Spain's Gonzolo Fernandez-Castano (69). (Editing by Robert Woodward)