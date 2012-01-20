By Ken Borland
| GEORGE, South Africa
GEORGE, South Africa Jan 20 South African
Branden Grace stormed into a four-shot lead after the Volvo Golf
Champions second round on Friday to boost his chances of
recording back-to-back European Tour victories.
Grace fired a seven-under 66 for a 12-under total of 134,
four ahead of fellow countryman Thomas Aiken (70) and Briton Lee
Slattery (65). Ryder Cup captain Jose Maria Olazabal (68),
seeking his first win for seven years, was fourth on 139.
The 35-strong field at Fancourt features last season's
European Tour winners plus active golfers who are under 50 and
have at least 10 career victories.
Olazabal almost won a car when he lipped out for a
hole-in-one at the short 17th but the 45-year-old, who is down
at 596th in the world rankings, was nevertheless pleased to show
the sort of form that won him two U.S. Masters in his heyday.
"The last couple of years I've played pretty poorly so
improving on that was not all that difficult," the Spaniard told
reporters.
Grace, 23, said last week's Joburg Open triumph had given
him "a real calm" on the course.
"It's great to keep the nerves down and just go out there
and play golf," he said. "I've changed my routines a bit, I'm
taking my time, sticking to what club I'm going to hit and
keeping things as simple as possible.
"I'm just sticking to my game plan and minding my own
business."
Englishman Slattery's eight-under 65 was the round of the
day, an effort he said he would never forget.
"It was one of those rounds I'm going to remember for the
rest of my life and hopefully it can kickstart something for
me," said the 33-year-old journeyman professional.
"It's probably the best round of my career. I decided to
play the course a bit more aggressively, hit a lot more drivers
off the tee and just take on a few more shots."
Overnight leader Nicolas Colsaerts followed his
course-record 64 in the opening round with a disappointing 76.
The Belgian was among a group of seven players on 140 that
included double U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen and 2010
British Open winner Louis Oosthuizen.
