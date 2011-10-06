MADRID Oct 6 World number one Luke Donald began
the defence of his Madrid Masters title with a solid
four-under-par 68 but was the highest scorer in his three-ball
on Thursday.
Two uncharacteristic blemishes cost Donald a share of the
early lead as he finished two strokes behind playing partner
Edoardo Molinari and a shot adrift of the other man in the
group, big-hitting Spaniard Alvaro Quiros.
An error of judgement caused Donald to bogey his ninth hole,
the 18th, when his three-iron approach fell short and his ball
finished in the lake and he missed a three-foot birdie attempt
on his penultimate hole.
"The 18th played a little longer in than I thought and my
three-iron didn't quite get there," Donald told Reuters. "And
the greens, which are very undulating, can be very difficult if
you don't hit them in the right spots."
Donald was happy enough with his opening round as he
attempts to mop up a 166,660 euros ($220,000)first prize to
accelerate away from his European money-list rivals.
He had begun the week in style by winning Wednesday's pro-am
playing alongside the late Seve Ballesteros's 21-year-old elder
son Javier.
Donald found the experience memorable.
"I was very impressed with Javier, he is so like his
father," Donald told Reuters. "I guess the genes have been
passed down.
"It felt like I was playing with Seve. Not that I ever had
the pleasure, but I've watched Seve so much on TV. He had the
same mannerisms.
"He told me he had two or three years left studying law and
then he might try and turn pro."
Italian Molinari came alight with two majestic approach
shots around the turn which earned him three shots and he strode
ahead with birdies on his last two holes.
Quiros, reporting no pain from the wrist injury that has
cost him seven weeks of the season, shared second place with
compatriot Eduardo De La Riva, Argentine's Tano Goya and Britons
Steve Webster and Bradley Dredge.
($1 = 0.751 Euros)
(Editing by Ed Osmond)