By Norman Dabell
| SOTOGRANDE, Spain
SOTOGRANDE, Spain Oct 29 Sergio Garcia is in
sight of back-to-back victories after a dramatic finish to his
Andalucia Masters third round on Saturday.
A four-under-par 67 took Garcia to six-under-par 207, two
strokes ahead of Spanish compatriot Miguel Angel Jimenez and
Swedish surprise contender Christian Nilsson.
Garcia took off his shoes and socks and rolled up his
trousers to the delight of a large home gallery, to play out of
the hazard on 17 but just failed to make par.
He bounced back immediately, though, with a spectacular
approach from close to cork trees to under two feet on the last.
That earned Garcia his sixth birdie and put him on the brink
of following up last week's runaway Castello Masters victory,
his first for nearly three years.
He went into the final round at Castellon eight shots ahead
of the field and won by 11 strokes, but Garcia said he had a
more difficult task this time.
"It's going to be much harder than last week, so I'm not
going to get ahead of myself," Garcia told reporters. "But if I
can make a few putts again here and there I could be OK.
"Playing out of the hazard on 17 was risky but I thought I
had a better chance to make par than playing from the (penalty)
drop zone. I just didn't trust my putter as I should have."
Garcia's putter has not let him down as he continued his
good form on the greens he found last week.
For playing-partner Jimenez (68), his putter was distinctly
cold. He made two eagles - a pitch in on the fourth and a mere
18-incher on the 11th after a stunning approach - where his
putter was almost redundant.
"I could have had birdies on the 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th,"
said Jimenez, looking for a first win of the year, said. "If I
could get my putter at least warm tomorrow I may still have a
chance."
Nilsson (65), looking to clinch a place in the tour's elite
season-ending Dubai World Championship, is currently lying 64th
on the Race to Dubai, with only the top 60 qualifying.
The Swede increased his chances greatly with the joint-best
score of the week, pencilling in eight birdies on his card, four
in succession from the fourth.
"It's the most important day of my career tomorrow," he
said, "and this was the best round of my career."
First and second round leader Richie Ramsay of Britain
returned a 73 and is now three shots off the lead after bogeying
the last two holes.
Even with world number one Luke Donald deciding not to play
in next week's Champions event in Shanghai, German Martin
Kaymer's chances of retaining his European number one status
receded with a 73 that left him 12 strokes off the lead.
Donald withdrew from the tournament in China with the birth
of his second child imminent.
(To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com;
dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters
messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double
click on the newslink for more golf)