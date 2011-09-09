By Norman Dabell
HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Sept 9 World number four
Rory McIlroy sacrificed a proper lunch on Friday to sharpen up
his swing and it paid off when the U.S. Open champion climbed
into contention in the Dutch Open.
A five-under-par 65 to surge to five-under 135 took him just
two strokes off the early second-round lead held by India's Shiv
Kapur.
McIlroy said he had not been at his best after finishing off
a first round level-par 70 in the morning. The round had been
badly disrupted on Thursday by weather and vandalised greens.
That left him trailing five strokes off the lead and even
though he only had 40 minutes before returning to the course,
the 22-year-old Northern Irishman made for the practice range to
do some swing tinkering.
"It was worth not having a proper lunch," McIlroy told
reporters.
"I just gave myself 10 minutes for a quick bite and went out
on the range. I'm trying to get my ball flight more neutral and
it seemed to work."
While he played better, McIlroy did ride his luck. He
survived a shot close to out of bounds on the sixth, his 16th
hole, and was given relief on his final hole when his ball
landed on a termite mound close to trees.
"I was really lucky because I then had a clear shot to the
green," McIlroy said. "But I still feel as though I've got ants
in my pants."
World number two Lee Westwood looked as though he would be
alongside McIlroy but a three-putt on his penultimate hole for a
66 left him three off the pace.
Westwood said he was close to breaking point after he and
playing partner Robert-Jan Derksen lost the third member of
their group, Swede Peter Hanson, who retired with a stomach
upset.
"Having to wait on every hole as a two-ball was the hardest
thing of the day," Westwood said. "I was getting so frustrated I
would have chewed my ball in half or broken a few clubs if it
had gone on any further."
Kapur, lying 113th on Europe's Race to Dubai money list,
lifted his moderate season by notching a three-under 67 to move
seven-under, a stroke better than Briton Gary Orr and South
African James Kingston.
World number three Martin Kaymer was unable to begin any
salvage operation after Thursday's 74 until late afternoon but
began brightly with an early birdie.
