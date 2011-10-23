CASTELLON, Spain Oct 23 Former world number two Sergio Garcia ended a near three-year wait for a ninth European Tour success when he claimed the Castello Masters title in emphatic fashion on Sunday.

The Spaniard, 31, held off a charge by compatriot Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano to win by 11 strokes with a closing eight-under 63 for a 27-under-par 257 four-round total.

In a staggering low-scoring final day, a 64 by Fernandez-Castano failed to put a dent in Garcia's winning aggregate, which would have been a tour record but for preferred-lies.

It was a second Castello Masters win on his home Mediterraneo course by the tournament's promoter Garcia in four years and gave him a first title since clinching the elite Champions event in China in November, 2008.

Leading by eight shots overnight, Garcia looked set for an easy victory, but Fernandez-Castano made sure he could not waver.

After a quiet start, Garcia replied to Fernandez-Castano's eagle and five birdies in seven holes with four birdies in six. That kept his rival at a seven-shot arm's length by the time he turned for home.

Garcia's foot then stayed firmly on the pedal and four birdies in six holes, after the turn, left no doubt about the destination of the $456,000 first prize.

