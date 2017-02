SOTOGRANDE, Spain Oct 30 Sergio Garcia made it back-to-back European Tour victories when he captured the Andalucia Masters title on Sunday by a stroke from fellow-Spaniard Miguel-Angel Jimenez.

In an exciting finale at Valderrama, Garcia's closing level-par 71 for a six-under 278 total was just enough to keep out a battling Jimenez (70).

