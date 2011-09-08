HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Sept 8 Heavy rain added to the disruption of the Dutch Open first round on Thursday, causing an early-afternoon suspension.

The event had already lost 45 minutes due to four of the Hilversumsche greens being vandalised overnight.

Briton Robert Dinwiddie carded a four-under 66 to set the early target before waterlogging caused the stoppage.

The Englishman had a two-shot clubhouse lead but twice tournament winner Simon Dyson of Britain and Germany's Marcel Siem were on four under with three holes to play.

Martin Kaymer, the defending champion and world number three, trailed seven shots off the pace after 15 holes.

World number two and four, Lee Westwood and Rory McIlroy had not started their rounds.

