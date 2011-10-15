VILAMOURA, Portugal, Oct 15 - By Norman Dabell
VILAMOURA, Portugal Oct 15 Spaniard Rafael
Cabrera-Bello, aiming for a second European Tour title, led the
Portugal Masters after another bout of low-scoring by Saturday's
third-round field at the Victoria club.
An eight-under 64 laced with two eagles and five birdies
took the 2009 Austrian Open winner to 18-under-par 198, a stroke
better than Swede Christian Nilsson (66) and Chile's Felipe
Aguilar (67).
Thomas Bjorn (66), bidding for a fourth win of the year, and
2010 Ryder Cup Swede Peter Hanson (64) are a further stroke
back.
Italian rookie Lorenzo Gagli (66) continued his rich vein of
form to trail by three strokes. Briton Tom Lewis (68), trying to
gain a 2012 tour exemption from invitations, is four shots back.
World number six Martin Kaymer (70) and triple major
champion Padraig Harrington (67) trail seven strokes behind
Cabrera-Bello.
Cabrera-Bello won his first event by coming through the
field, but the Spaniard is relishing the prospect of leading
from the front on Sunday.
"I'm in the final group for the first time in my career,"
the player from Gran Canaria told reporters. "So it's going to
be a good learning day and I'm going to try to enjoy every bit
of it."
Gagli, runner-up in last week's Madrid Masters and with a
third place and three fifth places to his name, is again in
contention as he tries to follow his compatriot Matteo Manassero
and become Europe's rookie of the year.
Coaching with Ryder Cup captain Jose Maria Olazabal at the
start of the season is paying off, he said. "Jose Maria gave me
good advice on my short game," Gagli told Reuters. "He told me I
should get more bounce off the ground with my club and that's
working for me this week."
Kaymer, the course record holder, and Harrington, the two
top attractions at Victoria, have a huge task to win.
"I didn't hit a lot of fairways," Kaymer said. "I think I'll
need that course-record 61 tomorrow."
Harrington said: "I didn't get anything out of the
par-fives, and with the winning score likely to be at least 20
under, it's a long stretch from 11 under to 20. Now I have to be
spectacular."
The 1999 British Open champion, Paul Lawrie, carded a 69 to
lie 12-under, six shots off the lead, the day after the death of
his former coach and fellow Scot Adam Hunter, 48, from
leukaemia.
Hunter, the 1995 Portuguese Open winner, coached Lawrie at
the time of his Carnoustie major success. "It wasn't easy,"
Lawrie said. "I spoke to his wife last night and she told me to
make sure I played hard for him."
(Editing by Stephen Wood)