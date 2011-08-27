GLENEAGLES, Scotland Aug 27 Spaniard Ignacio Garrido and Britain's Mark Foster will both look to end an eight-year victory drought when they go into the Johnnie Walker Championship final round three shots clear of the field.

Overnight leader Garrido carded a third-round 69 on Saturday while Foster went one better with a four-under 68 as the pair finished on 11-under 205.

Five players were tied for third place -- Dane Thomas Bjorn (71), Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal (70), Irishman Peter Lawrie (71), Anthony Kang of the U.S. (69) and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger (68).

Of the leading duo Foster's chances of winning in the past eight years have been more frequent, with the Englishman allowing several titles to slip through his fingers.

The 36-year-old, who has finished second and third this year, feels that if he keeps knocking on the door he will finally add to his sole victory in the 2003 Dunhill Championship.

"The chances have come and gone and sometimes it is beyond your control whether you win or not," Foster told reporters.

"I hit rock bottom when I should have won last year's Spanish Open but since then the only thing I've taken from the other stuff is positives."

Garrido, 39, a member of Europe's triumphant 1997 Ryder Cup team at Valderrama in Spain, has at last found the form that won him the PGA title at Wentworth in 2003.

Like several others who won Europe's flagship event, Garrido has struggled to find that kind of winning performance since.

"It's nice to be back in this position again and once you've been there at the top of your game you know how to win," he said. "It will be pressure after such a long time but nice pressure.

"After my PGA win I had a difficult time personally and game-wise and my head wasn't together. I think the level that got me into the Ryder Cup is still there."

