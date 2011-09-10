By Norman Dabell
HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Sept 10 World number
three Martin Kaymer said he was "a little shocked" at the sudden
reversal of form that saw him make an early exit from the Dutch
Open on Saturday.
A one-under 69 when he returned to finish his disrupted
second round was not enough to rescue the 2010 U.S. PGA
champion, whose three-over 143 total was three shots off the cut
mark.
Kaymer is now in serious danger of losing his world ranking
place to U.S. Open champion and world number four Rory McIlroy,
who lies four shots off Briton Simon Dyson's halfway lead.
Two wayward shots that cost the German double-bogeys on the
sixth and seventh holes the previous night cost him dearly.
They proved to be the root of an alarming change in fortunes
following a second place finishing in the European Masters in
Switzerland last Sunday.
"I couldn't hit the fairways pretty well all week, that was
my problem," Kaymer told Reuters. "I finally managed to in my
last few holes this morning when I made three birdies.
"But as my dad, who's with me this week, says: 'in golf this
often happens'. I've now got two weeks back in America to get my
swing back in shape before I come back to play the Dunhill
Links, a tournament I love."
Leader Dyson, looking for a remarkable third win in this
event in six years, finished off a 66 on Saturday morning to
move to nine-under 131, a stroke better than Kaymer's compatriot
Marcel Siem.
Two more Britons, former winner David Lynn and Stephen Dodd,
and India's Shiv Kapur, share third place a further stroke back.
Dyson had another early start but was awake enough to birdie
the last two holes for the lead.
"This morning was my third 6am alarm call in four days, so
I'm thinking of going back to my room for a snooze," said the
Englishman.
