HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Sept 10 World number three Martin Kaymer said he was "a little shocked" at the sudden reversal of form that saw him make an early exit from the Dutch Open on Saturday.

A one-under 69 when he returned to finish his disrupted second round was not enough to rescue the 2010 U.S. PGA champion, whose three-over 143 total was three shots off the cut mark.

Kaymer is now in serious danger of losing his world ranking place to U.S. Open champion and world number four Rory McIlroy, who lies four shots off Briton Simon Dyson's halfway lead.

Two wayward shots that cost the German double-bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes the previous night cost him dearly.

They proved to be the root of an alarming change in fortunes following a second place finishing in the European Masters in Switzerland last Sunday.

"I couldn't hit the fairways pretty well all week, that was my problem," Kaymer told Reuters. "I finally managed to in my last few holes this morning when I made three birdies.

"But as my dad, who's with me this week, says: 'in golf this often happens'. I've now got two weeks back in America to get my swing back in shape before I come back to play the Dunhill Links, a tournament I love."

Leader Dyson, looking for a remarkable third win in this event in six years, finished off a 66 on Saturday morning to move to nine-under 131, a stroke better than Kaymer's compatriot Marcel Siem.

Two more Britons, former winner David Lynn and Stephen Dodd, and India's Shiv Kapur, share third place a further stroke back.

Dyson had another early start but was awake enough to birdie the last two holes for the lead.

"This morning was my third 6am alarm call in four days, so I'm thinking of going back to my room for a snooze," said the Englishman.

