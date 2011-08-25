GLENEAGLES, Scotland Aug 25 Britain's Mark Foster defied rustiness, fog and even a swarm of wasps to set a six-under target in the weather-affected Johnnie Walker Championship opening round on Thursday.

Localised fog shrouding the Centenary course that will host the 2014 Ryder Cup caused a delay of two hours 40 minutes to the start of play.

Foster, though, shrugged off the wait to challenge for his second European Tour title with a 66 that earned a one-shot advantage over former Ryder Cup player Ignacio Garrido of Spain and Argentina's Tano Goya.

A third of the field of 156 must still complete their rounds on Friday morning.

Foster's main obstacle in trying to set up a victory to go with second and third places this year came from a swarm of wasps that caused him and his playing partners to duck and swat their way around the course.

"We were backing off nearly every shot," the Englishman told reporters. "I had to make a 12 to 15 foot birdie putt with a wasp on me.

"I'm pleased with the way I scored because I've only played once in the last six weeks and I felt under-golfed."

Foster has let several victory chances slip through his fingers in the past eight years but at least his two near-misses this season have virtually already assured him of a place in Britain and Ireland's Seve Trophy team next month.

"I've been trying hard all year to make it," said the 2003 Dunhill Championship winner.

Garrido is also trying to end a gap of eight years since his last tour win. Goya's sole success came only two years ago and the Argentine just had time to finish off his 67 before darkness closed in.

Defending champion Edoardo Molinari was another to finish in twilight, the Italian trailing eight shots off the lead after a 74.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more sports stories